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Fire at Mumbai mall, eight engines deployed

Fri, 30 October 2026
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11:23
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
On the morning of October 30, Friday, a fire broke out on the third floor of VN Sphere Mall on Linking Road, in Mumbai's Bandra (West). 

Fire Brigade officials informed that there were no injuries in the fire and it was doused after three hours.

About eight fire engines were deployed along with other firefighting vehicles when the fire was first reported at 6.02 am, and the fire was extinguished at 8.55 am.

Along with the firefighters, the police, ambulance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ward employees were also present at the spot. The cause and damaged are being looked into by officials.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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