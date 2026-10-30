Father, son fall to death from 23rd floor while plucking flowers for puja

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the balcony of their 23rd-floor apartment at Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area early Friday morning.The deceased were identified as Randeep Patra and his son Aarav, who lived in Tower 23 of the society. The incident took place just hours before the family was due to leave for a trip to the Khatu Shyam Temple.Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Praveen Ranjan Singh said the police received an emergency call through the 112 helpline at around 4.20 am, reporting that two people had fallen from a high-rise building."At around 4:20 am, the police control room received information through 112 that two people had fallen at Mahagun Mywoods Society. Police immediately reached the spot and found that two residents of Tower 23, 40-year-old Randeep Patra and his 11-year-old son, had fallen from the 23rd floor and died on the spot," Singh said.Police personnel and emergency response teams rushed to the society. The father and son were taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.During questioning, Patra's wife told the police that the family was getting ready to leave early in the morning for a visit to the Khatu Shyam Temple. They also had a property registration scheduled for the day.She told investigators that her husband and son had gone out onto the balcony to pluck flowers for the morning puja when they apparently lost their footing while using a step or ladder and fell from the 23rd floor.Police have completed the initial inquest proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations. Bisrakh police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.