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EC extends SIR timelines in some states

Fri, 30 October 2026
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The Election Commission on Thursday revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland. 

The revisions follow requests from the chief electoral officers of the concerned states.

The poll panel wrote separately to the five states and the Union territory of Delhi about extending the timelines.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. 

The notice phase and disposal of claims will now run until November 25, and the final roll will be published on November 30. The draft roll came out on August 31, and disposals had earlier been fixed for November 10.

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15, and the final roll will be published on December 22. 

The schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been pushed on multiple occasions in the past due to a variety of reasons.

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