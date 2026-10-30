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EC extends Maharashtra SIR claims and objections deadline

Fri, 30 October 2026
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The Election Commission of India has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra to November 13.

Earlier, the deadline for filing claims and objections was October 26.

The poll panel, in a letter dated October 29, also extended the deadline for the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections to November 25. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30, it said.

The revised schedule follows a request from the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, the letter said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged citizens to verify their names and details in the draft electoral roll after the ECI announced the deadline extension.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said the extension provided eligible citizens another opportunity to get their names included in the electoral roll, correct errors in existing entries or file objections, wherever necessary.

"An accurate electoral roll is essential for a strong democracy. Citizens' participation strengthens the integrity of the democratic process," the CM said.

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