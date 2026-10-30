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Digital Karva Chauth!

Fri, 30 October 2026
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10:35
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soham1992Sanyal/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soham1992Sanyal/Wikimedia Commons
Rain, cloudy skies, and probably smog, over large belts of north India played spoilsport in Karva Chauth festivities yesterday, pushing the possibility of breaking fasts and a meal for thousands of fasting women later and later into the night. 

No moons could be viewed through sieves, sadly, in many places.

But then WhatsApp came to the rescue!

Women checked with other women where the moon could be seen. One of the places was Mumbai where a pale pink moon had risen over the bustling city.

Time for a digital intervention.

Video WhatsApp calls to Mumbai allowed women in as far-flung places as Jaipur, Rayagada to see the moon and break their fasts.

Too cool, right? The ultimate Indian jugaad!

-- Rediff Get Ahead

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