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Delhi police busts 'moving call centre' cyber-scam network

Fri, 30 October 2026
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16:55
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
Another case of cyber-fraud has come to light with the Delhi police busting an alleged cyber-fraud network operating from a moving SUV. The accused Lokesh Tomar (37), Himanshu Rathore and Tushar (35), all residents of Delhi, have been arrested.

The SUV was being used as a mobile call centre to evade location tracking. After Neelesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district lodged an FIR in east Delhi, the case was brought to the police's notice.

Vishwakarma was allegedly cheated of Rs 65,000 on the pretext of processing fees for the refund of Rs 45 lakh invested in insurance policies

The police recovered seven mobile phones, 15 bank, debit and Metro cards, six cheque books, three passbooks and other financial documents from the accused. Suspicious transactions were flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in a bank account linked to Rathore.

The police also recovered five PAN cards, four Aadhaar cards or copies, six cheque books, three passbooks, a signed cheque, two rent agreements, 11 passport-size photographs, nine pages containing a customer list and a suspected forged NPCI stamp.

After Rathore was nabbed, the vehicle was intercepted in the Old Kondli area of east Delhi leading to the arrest of the other two accused. 

The police informed that Tomar's links to cyber-fraud cases in Mumbai and Telangana are also being examined as he is suspected to have arranged mule bank accounts to route the money.

The investigation is also examining whether some bank accounts were opened using false address details and subsequently handed over to other members of the network.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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