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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrate Karwa Chauth

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Married women across India, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and other political leaders, celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday with traditional rituals, prayers and festive fervour. 

From dressing up in traditional attire to performing the evening puja with the arrival of the moon, Indian women and political leaders joyfully reflected the vibrant spirit of the festival. 

CM Rekha Gupta, performed the traditional rituals of Karwa Chauth with her husband Manish Gupta at her residence.  



She was joined by Minister Kapil Mishra and his wife Priti Mishra. 

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and his wife Swati Singh also performed the Karwa Chauth at the residence of CM Rekha Gupta.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also celebrated the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth with his wife, Geeta Dhami, following traditional rituals with great joy and enthusiasm.

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