Cyclone Arnab: Odisha to air-drop food in flood-hit areas

14:21

A C-130J aircraft prepares to airlift 23 tonnes of NDRF relief supplies





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Odisha government on Friday stepped up rescue and relief efforts in flood-hit Ganjam and Gajapati districts, where thousands of people have been stranded for more than 24 hours following heavy rain triggered by cyclone Arnab. The administration is also preparing to air-drop food packets in areas cut off by floodwaters, officials said.Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, expressed concern over the unexpectedly heavy rainfall in the two districts."While preparing for cyclone Arnab, the administration had anticipated that Malkangiri could be among the worst-affected areas. However, nobody expected such heavy rainfall in Ganjam district, which led to severe flooding," Majhi said at a meeting earlier in the day.He said Patrapur block in Ganjam recorded 54 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, while several other areas in Ganjam and neighbouring Gajapati also witnessed exceptionally heavy showers, resulting in widespread flooding.Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the rainfall recorded in Ganjam over 24 hours was higher than the area's annual average.The force of the floodwaters has made rescue operations difficult, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel unable to reach several affected areas, she said.The Indian Coast Guard has been asked to airlift stranded residents and drop food packets in parts of Ganjam that remain inaccessible by road.Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said around 50,000 people had been severely affected by the floods in Ganjam district.Defence helicopters have been requisitioned to drop food packets at 21 identified locations where there is no other way to supply food and drinking water to stranded residents, he said.With rainfall easing over the past 12 hours, NDRF and ODRAF teams are expected to step up their efforts to reach affected areas and distribute cooked food, Pujari added."The water current was so strong that it was not possible to reach the affected people even with modern boats," he said.Of the 313 rescue teams deployed across Odisha, more than 100 are currently engaged in relief and rescue work in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, the minister said.