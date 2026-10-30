Crypto giant Binance hit by 'largest hack in history'

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Cryptocurrency giant Binance said on Thursday that $6.3bn (ÃÂ£4.7bn) of digital assets have been impacted by what has been described as the "largest hack in history".The world's biggest crypto exchange said about half of those assets have been frozen with the help of other platforms, adding that it will "cover all losses".Early checks show the incident may have involved an engineer's laptop that had been compromised, which allowed an attacker to make unauthorised withdrawals, Binance said.