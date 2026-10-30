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Chopper on way from Badrinath to Dehradun with 6 on board crashes

Fri, 30 October 2026
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15:28
A video grab of the helicopter. Eyewitnesses said smoke emanated from the chopper
A video grab of the helicopter. Eyewitnesses said smoke emanated from the chopper
A helicopter carrying six people crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday afternoon while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun, officials said.

The helicopter, operated by private company Trans Bharat Aviation, had one pilot and five passengers on board. There was no immediate information on casualties.

The crash occurred around 2.20 pm near Chai village, when the helicopter reportedly hit a hillside close to the JP Power House, according to district officials.

Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the helicopter was returning after ferrying passengers from the Badrinath shrine.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was closely monitoring the situation and that a joint rescue operation was under way.

In a post on X, Dhami said he had directed officials to ensure that anyone critically injured was airlifted without delay to a higher medical facility.

"I pray to God for the safety of the passengers," he said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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