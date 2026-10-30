New national highway between Assam-Arunachal Pradesh notified

13:06
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A new national highway connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been notified, raising hopes for long-awaited repairs for the poor quality road that caused hardship to commuters for years.
The Union ministry of road transport and highways' notification has brought attention to the concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Likabali-Garu stretch, a major bottleneck for daily commuters, traders and security personnel travelling towards border areas.
The newly designated National Highway-515A originates at its junction with NH-515 near Akajan in Assam and passes through Likabali, Siji, Garu, Dali and Basar before terminating at its junction with NH-13 near Bam (Bame) in Arunachal Pradesh.
The notification comes amid concerns over the Likabali-Garu stretch, which is full of potholes and faces blocks during landslides, worsens during monsoons, disrupting movement of essential supplies to towns in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) welcomed the decision as it had been pursuing the demand of repairs for several years.
-- REDIFF NEWS