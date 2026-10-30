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Breast Cancer Isn't Just A Woman's Disease!

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Kind courtesy Anna Tarazevich/Pexels
Kind courtesy Anna Tarazevich/Pexels
Breast cancer is surrounded by myths, from the belief that it affects only women to the assumption that having no family history means being safe. 

Dr Shiv Shankar Mishra, Assistant Professor at the State Cancer Institute, IGIMS, Patna busts common misconceptions about the disease. 

He explains that younger women should not ignore unusual breast changes, even painless lumps need medical attention and everyday products like underwired bras and deodarants do no cause breast cancer. 

The oncologist also highlights the importance of breast self-awareness, regular screening and understanding individual risk factors. He clarifies that a breast cancer diagnosis does not automatically mean a masectomy or chemotherapy, as treatment depends on the cancer's type and stage. 

His biggest message? Early detection can make a significant difference to treatment outcomes. Knowing your body, recognising warning signs and seeking timely medical advice can save lives. Awareness has no age limit or gender. 

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