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Botox move over. Bananas are here!

Fri, 30 October 2026
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10:29
Photograph: Kind courtesy Schawhoi Kamnls/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Schawhoi Kamnls/Wikimedia Commons
Why do you need Botox at a hefty Rs 600 a pop (with a whole course ruining you for Rs 25,000 or much more), when a dozen bananas will set you back by just Rs 50-60? 

Bananas have recently taken the internet by storm for being Mother Nature's Botox, according to CNN

New York-based Ayurvedic therapist Kirti Tewani has pulled in 475,400 followers on TikTok for suggesting rubbing your face with the inside of the peel of a banana to get a Botox-like effect. A video of her banana-fying her face got 2.2 million views

Touted to be a wrinkle reducer, its lutein content is said to do the magic.

Lutein is a naturally-occurring carotenoid with antioxidant properties and even L'Oreal praises its properties on its website: 'Topical application of lutein benefits may inadvertently help to improve moisture retention and provide anti-aging effects. Consequently, this topical innovative antioxidant can often be found in cosmetic and personal care products. For more powerful protection, cosmetic products will often combine the benefits of multiple carotenoids, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, in order to best enhance overall skin quality and appearance'.

Tewani believes all kinds of peels and natural ingredients are good for the skin. She told CNN: 'A lot of Indians growing up would eat a papaya or cucumber and rub the last piece on their face. Avocados and yoghurt are popular as face masks. I'm not scared to use these raw ingredients on my face because I grew up doing that'.

-- Rediff Get Ahead

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