BJP says Rahul's claim on HM blocking INDIA rally-goers a 'lie'

17:14

The BJP on Friday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was trying to prevent people from travelling to Delhi for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally, calling it a "lie" and asking the Congress leader to back up his claims with evidence.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra challenged Gandhi to provide proof of people being stopped and accused him of misleading the public.

The BJP's response came after Gandhi alleged that Shah was "trying his best" to prevent people from reaching the national capital for the opposition alliance's rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march and rally would go ahead as planned.

"Our party people and common people are being stopped. You watch what happens at Ramlila Maidan and you will understand what is happening in the country. There is huge anger and emotional pain because millions are being disenfranchised," Gandhi said.

Rejecting the charge, Patra asked who had been stopped, where the alleged restrictions had been imposed and who was responsible.

"Who has been stopped? Who stopped whom and where? Show proof," he said, urging Gandhi to stop spreading what he called falsehoods.

Patra also took a swipe at the opposition alliance over its decision to postpone the planned 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The programme, scheduled for Friday, was deferred to October 31.

He attributed the postponement to a lack of coordination among INDIA bloc partners and their inability to make adequate arrangements for the event.

"There is a lack of unity among the opposition parties. They also lack organisational capability. It's because of this, perhaps, they had to defer the mock parliament," the BJP MP said.

-- REDIFF NEWS