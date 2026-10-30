BJP plans mega outreach ahead of UP polls

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The marches will begin on November 3 with programmes in Lucknow and Bareilly, followed by events in Prayagraj and the Gorakhpur region on November 4.





A march in Ghaziabad is scheduled for November 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing an extensive public outreach campaign in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections, with plans to involve its top central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in proposed visits and public meetings across the state.BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Friday outlined the party's election preparations at its two-day state working committee meeting, assigning responsibilities to office-bearers and workers for a series of organisational and voter outreach programmes in November and December."Detailed schedules were being drawn up for the proposed visits and public meetings of Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary," Singh said."Responsibilities for meetings during the visits of the party's national president and the home minister, as well as programmes involving the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and state president, would also be assigned," he said, according to a party statement.He said the party would organise large marches across all six organisational regions of UP under its '(Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, targeting participation of around 25,000 or more workers in each march.Singh said voter lists would be a key focus of the party's preparations and a special campaign would be launched after Diwali, with particular attention to young and women voters. The party plans to facilitate the filling of online Form 6 applications for enrolment of new voters.To strengthen its grassroots network, the BJP will identify 25 active workers in each of the state's 1,918 organisational mandals. It also plans to constitute teams of five active workers at every polling booth, while assembly-level in-charges and expansion workers will assess the organisational structure at the 'Shakti Kendra' level, according to the statement.The party will organise social outreach meetings, beneficiary contact programmes and small gatherings for young and women voters. It is also preparing to hold youth conventions at 200 locations for those aged 18 to 21, along with first-time voter conventions in all mandals, Singh said.The outreach drive will also cover farmers, cooperative society members and small and micro-business owners. Party workers will meet beneficiaries of central and state government schemes through home visits, informal interactions and meetings at mandal and Shakti Kendra levels.Singh said elected representatives, former office-bearers and candidates who contested the 2022 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections would also be assigned roles in the campaign.He said the party wanted to activate its organisation down to the polling booth level and establish contact with the maximum number of voters, with preparations for all programmes scheduled for November and December to begin immediately after the meeting.