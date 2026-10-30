Binance security breach impact worth $6.3 billion!

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has put the estimated financial impact of its recent security breach at around USD 6.3 billion, more than double the nearly USD 3 billion worth of assets frozen so far. Its preliminary investigation suggests that a DevOps engineer's laptop may have been compromised in the incident.In a security update issued on Friday, Binance said the breach may have enabled an attacker to access a service container and initiate unauthorised withdrawal transactions.The exchange, however, said it had found no evidence of any leak involving wallet private keys."Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorised withdrawal transactions," the update said.Binance said the investigation was still under way and that its findings remained preliminary. It added that a detailed technical post-mortem would be published once the probe was complete and the facts had been verified.The exchange said it had coordinated with blockchain partners to freeze around USD 3 billion worth of affected assets on-chain. The estimated total financial impact of the breach, however, stood at approximately USD 6.3 billion.Reassuring users that they would not have to bear the losses, Binance said it would use its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), along with company funds, to cover the entire amount."Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company's funds. User funds are safe," it said.