Benz case: Former Kochi commissioner denies contact with judge

14:46

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After the death of a scooterist hit by a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the minor son of an additional district and sessions judge, Kochi city police commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was transferred.



The inspector general-rank officer, was transferred and replaced by IG R Nishanthini. The allegations against Kumar came after judge allegedly contacted him following the accident.



Kumar has denied being contacted by the judicial officer or receiving any illegal request in connection with the case. He said that his transfer was a routine administrative move and part of the service.



On October 25, 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan was killed in Kochi when the Mercedes-Benz rammed his two-wheeler.



The accused's father, the judge was later arraigned as an accused in the case, but the Kerala high court directed the police not to arrest him.



After the 17-year-old driver was granted bail, Jayabalakrishnan's family alleged there was a conspiracy to sabotage the case. The police investigation intensified, leading to the minor taken back into custody. Further charges were added but was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.



Meanwhile, police probing the case have approached the district sessions court to seek cancellation of the bail granted to the minor. The petition is to be considered on Friday.



-- REDIFF NEWS