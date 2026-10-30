Bengal to bring back Buxa tigress from Assam

16:44

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

A tigress that moved from Buxa Tiger Reserve to the Raimona National Park in Assam is in the process of coming back to West Bengal, West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Oraon on October 30, Friday.



The three-year-old tigress was brought from Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve and released in Buxa in Alipurduar district in the presence of Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on October 2.



To find a suitable territory, the tigress crossed the Sankosh river on October 23 and entered Raimona National Park in Assam. She was tracked through radio collar. Oraon has assured the government was ensuring its safe return.



In 2021, a tiger was spotted in Buxa, a Tiger Reserve, after a decade of not having seen a resident tiger in the forest. Only one or two more sightings happened until January 2026.



The state forest department has initiated efforts to re-establish a permanent tiger population in Buxa under the Tiger Augmentation and Recovery Project with support from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII).



-- REDIFF NEWS