Bengal, Assam on alert after glacial lake outburst in Bhutan

08:33

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Shintaphu Lake in the Gasa district of northwestern Bhutan, prompting flash-flood warnings to parts of West Bengal and Assam.



The scale of the outburst and its potential impact downstream were not immediately known.



As a precautionary measure, authorities have shifted people to safe areas in West Bengal's Alipurduar.



"First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders are working together in close coordination. Our SDRF team is present, and an NDRF team is also on its way. A Civil Defence team is also deployed. We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilizing school buildings as relief centers. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas," SP Amit Kumar Shaw said.



West Bengal Minister Nisith Pramanik said the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified.



"Reports have just come in regarding a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan. Water from the lake is overflowing and flowing downstream into the Mo Chhu River, heading toward the Sankosh River. Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been alerted; they are advised to move to a safe distance immediately to ensure their safety. This water is expected to reach the plains within the next five to six hours, creating a high risk of significant flooding in the area," he said.



"To manage the situation, the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified. Disaster management volunteers have been instructed to be present on-site. The government is taking proactive measures and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any loss of life or property." he added.