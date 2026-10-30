Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Badrinath-Dehradun chopper with 6 on board goes missing

Fri, 30 October 2026
Share:
14:51
The Badrinath temple
The Badrinath temple
A helicopter en route from Badrinath to Dehradun has gone missing with six people on board, including five passengers and a pilot. The district administration has deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centres for better treatment"

 More details awaited.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tough for seniors in rain: Rahul on CEC 'impeachment' protest
LIVE! Tough for seniors in rain: Rahul on CEC 'impeachment' protest

Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes
Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes

A helicopter carrying six individuals from Badrinath to Dehradun tragically crashed near Joshimath.

4th T20I Updates: Milne keeps India quiet as New Zealand close in
4th T20I Updates: Milne keeps India quiet as New Zealand close in

INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh postponed
INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh postponed

The INDIA bloc's planned 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to Delhi's weather conditions.

Will serve people of India till...: Modi amid 'baap barb'
Will serve people of India till...: Modi amid 'baap barb'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to serve India till his last breath, criticising the Opposition for allegedly rejoicing in crises and spreading panic over fertiliser and cooking gas availability amidst the West Asia conflict. He...