Badrinath chopper crash: Army, SDRF mobilised for search and rescue





-- REDIFF NEWS

News agency PTI however confirmed that the chopper has in fact crashed.The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when contact with it was lost in the Joshimath valley, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Prateek Jain said.The aircraft, bearing call sign VT-HCX, took off at around 1.14 pm. Its communication link was lost while it was passing through the Joshimath valley. The tracking system also stopped transmitting its location, leaving authorities unable to establish its whereabouts."A helicopter belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation departed from Badrinath for the Sahastradhara heliport at 1.14 pm. We have been unable to trace the helicopter's location since it was passing through the vicinity of the Joshimath valley," Jain said.He added that rescue teams had been sent to the area as authorities prepared to launch a search operation.As a precaution, UCADA ordered the grounding of the entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. helicopters. Jain said six people, including the pilot and five passengers, were believed to be on board. Further details would be shared once verified, he added.Meanwhile, at 2.21 pm, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Joshimath informed authorities about a possible crash landing above Chai village.Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal of Joshimath Post said UCADA officials had informed them that the helicopter's last known location was near the Army camp above Chai village. However, there was no official confirmation of a crash or crash landing at the time.The Chamoli district administration said smoke had been spotted rising from the area near Chai village after the helicopter went missing. A team was sent to search the location, while another helicopter was deployed to conduct an aerial search for the missing aircraft.UCADA said six people were on board, including pilot Captain Himanshu and five passengers identified as Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and HS Natraja.