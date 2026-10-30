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Badrinath chopper crash: All 6 on board dead

Fri, 30 October 2026
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17:41
A video grab of the helicopter moments before the crash
A video grab of the helicopter moments before the crash
All six people aboard a helicopter that crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday have died, with rescuers recovering all six bodies, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar said.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd., crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, close to Marwari Bridge, at around 2.20 pm.

It had taken off from Badrinath about an hour earlier and was headed towards Dehradun when the accident occurred. The crash took place amid rain and cloudy conditions, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the helicopter was returning from the Badrinath shrine.

The pilot, Capt. Himanshu, and five male passengers were identified as Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and H S Natraja.

Teams from the Chamoli district administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were rushed to the spot following the crash.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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