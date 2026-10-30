Assam on alert after Bhutan glacial lake outburst

15:50

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government has put Dhubri district on alert for possible downstream effects while monitoring the situation following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in neighbouring Bhutan.





The Assam State Disaster Management Authority spokesperson said that Sankosh river water level was steady at 6.30 am.



"The situation arising out of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in Bhutan is being closely monitored by HCM Dr @himantabiswa," the Chief Minister's Office said in a social media post. Team @dcofficedhubri is on ground and prepared to effectively deal with the downstream effects."



The district administration and response forces have been kept on alert to solve any major challenges.



The ministry of jal shakti issued an advisory for Assam and West Bengal stating that the Indian Embassy had reported a GLOF in Shintaphu Lake, located in the Punatsangchhu river basin in Bhutan.



Water levels in the Sankosh river could rapidly rise in Dhubri and West Bengal's Alipurduar district after flash floods in the river's upper reaches was reported.



-- REDIFF NEWS

On October 30, Friday, officials informed that Sankosh river, which flows through Dhubri, could be affected by the flood. A rise in water levels is being closely observed.