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Arunachal kiwis make it to Dubai's Lulu Mall

Fri, 30 October 2026
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Kiwis from Arunachal Pradesh on display. Photo: Pema Khandu/X
Kiwis from Arunachal Pradesh on display. Photo: Pema Khandu/X
Kiwis from the border state of Arunachal Pradesh are now displayed under a board 'Arunachal Pradesh Kiwi, 'Product of India' in the Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai.

Grown by farmers under the state's horticulture department's Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society, a consignment of 1.5 tonnes of the fruit was dispatched from the state secretariat in Itanagar on October as trail initiative -- and Chief Minister Pema Khandu couldn't be more pleased.

'This initiative opens new opportunities for our kiwi growers and puts Arunachal Pradesh’s horticultural potential on the global map. It is a victory for our farmers. By connecting their hard work and homegrown produce to international markets, we are creating new avenues for better incomes, greater market access and sustainable rural livelihoods,' Khandu said on X.

This initiative will test the market by identifying likely new international buyers for the Arunachali prouduce. Lulu already stocks Indian fruits and vegetables like mango, banana, amla, green chillies, onions, snake gourd etc.

Lulu runs a chain of hypermarkets in the Gulf.

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