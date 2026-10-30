Air India becomes first Indian airline to set up flying academy

19:19

Pic: Toby Melville/Reuters

Air India has received approval from aviation regulator DGCA for its flying academy being set up at Amravati in Maharashtra. It is the first flying training organisation set up by an Indian airline.



"The Air India Flying Academy, the first such academy established by an Indian airline in the country, will operate a fleet of 31 single-engine and three twin-engine aircraft for pilot training," the airline said in a release on Friday.



Air India said it has got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the academy, which is at Amravati's Belora Airport in Maharashtra.



Spread across 10 acres, the academy will feature digitally enabled classrooms, student accommodation, a digital operations centre, and a dedicated maintenance facility, the release said.



The facilities at the academy are in place.



Air India also has an aviation training academy in Gurugram, Haryana.