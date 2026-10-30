'Agatha Christie could have gotten away with murder'

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Long before Agatha Christie became one of the world's best-selling authors, she worked at a chemist's shop in her hometown of Torquay, England. It was there that she encountered a man she identified in her memoir only as Mr P.Mr P carried a dark lump of curare, a potent poison capable of causing paralysis and death, in his pocket. He kept it with him because, as Christie recalled init made him "feel powerful". His seemingly innocent, "cherubic appearance", she observed, stood in striking contrast to his behaviour, which led her to wonder whether he might be a "dangerous man".Christie also recounted an incident that revealed her attentiveness to detail, even as a young pharmacy assistant. While demonstrating how to prepare drug-infused suppositories, Mr P accidentally used 10 times the required dosage.Knowing that he was unlikely to take a "little girl" seriously if she pointed out the mistake, Christie decided to act rather than argue. She deliberately spilled the medicine on the floor and, as she recalled in her memoir, "trod on them firmly", ensuring that the dangerously prepared drugs would never make it on to the shop's shelves.