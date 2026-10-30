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2 Gurugram women harassed, chased by couple in SUV

Fri, 30 October 2026
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14:22
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Two Gurugram women have alleged that they were chased and harassed by a man and a woman in a Scorpio SUV. 

The women said that they had to hide in a PG after refusing the advances of the two people sitting in the car. The latter waited in the parked vehicle for 30 minutes.

The police informed that the incident happened near Tulip Chowk and they are trying to get in touch with the victim.

One of the women recounted the incident on X, describing lack of streetlights and police patrolling in the area. 

The 25-year-old woman recalled that she went out for a walk with her roommate after dinner on Tuesday around 8.45 pm. The incident terrified them enough that they couldn't sleep the whole night.



-- REDIFF NEWS

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