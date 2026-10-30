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10 financiers of terrorists arrested in J-K

Fri, 30 October 2026
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10:36
Representational image
Representational image
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district have busted a suspected terror financing network operating within the Union Territory and arrested 10 overground workers (OGWs), officials said on Friday.

The arrests followed an investigation into financial networks suspected of funding terrorist activities, they said.

Investigators examined suspicious online transactions made through various payment platforms and traced the flow of money across multiple layers.

"The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails," the officials said.

So far, 10 alleged associates of terrorists have been arrested in connection with the case, they added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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