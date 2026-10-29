Zubeen Garg's Wife Seeks Governor's Intervention, Fears Bail For Key Accused

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Garima Garg, Zubeen Garg's wife, attends a tribute event on his first death anniversary at the Axom Jatiya Bidyalay in Guwahati, September 19, 2026



A delegation of artistes and close associates of the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, led by his wife Garima Saikia Garg, on Wednesday approached Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, seeking his intervention to ensure justice in the case relating to the cultural icon's death.



The delegation submitted a seven-point memorandum, calling for a stronger prosecution, legal challenges to bail granted to some of the accused, opposition to pending bail pleas and an expeditious trial.



The memorandum also sought action against other offences that may have come to light during the investigation and regular communication between the state government and Garg's family on developments in the case.



"The society has faith in the Indian judiciary, and in order to keep up that trust, we have come to the Assam governor to request his intervention," said Rahul Gautam Sharma, a close associate of the singer, who read out the delegation's demands.



The delegation called for a unified prosecution coordination mechanism under the supervision of the advocate general of Assam and the engagement of experienced legal counsel to strengthen the case.



It also urged the government to protect the prosecution from disruption and ensure that the trial proceeds without unnecessary delays.



Garima said the memorandum had been submitted against the backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings and the bail granted to some of the prime accused.



"We want to know what exactly happened on the last day with an asset as Zubeen Garg. Why did it happen?" she asked.



Expressing concern over the bail petitions of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, she referred to their scheduled Supreme Court hearings on November 4 and November 6, respectively.



"If they get released too, then it will pose a challenge not just to the government but also to us, because an accused such as Mahanta had attempted witness tampering while in jail," she alleged.



The memorandum further demanded that the findings and developments in the investigation be communicated not only to the bereaved family but also to the people of Assam, who have been following the case closely.



Asked whether separate protests by different organisations could dilute the collective demand for justice, Garima maintained that the movement remained united despite differences in the methods adopted by various groups.



"See, we are not divided. There are certain limitations and I am still with the people. My witness trial has not yet taken place. Everyone knows what is going with me. Please let my witness trial go by peacefully," she said.



"We all are united. We have to assume a sensitive and responsible role in this," she added.



Her remarks came amid continuing demonstrations across Guwahati, with students and youth organisations demanding accountability and questioning the progress of the legal proceedings.



-- SABIR NISHAT