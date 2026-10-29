Yuvraj Singh turns entrepreneur, launches premium health drink

19:41

Yuvraj Singh





More details about the product will be known tomorrow, after the launch.





-- Rediff News

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has turned entrepreneur with Protocol32, a premium health and wellness brand, which he has co-founded with tech entrepreneur Prashant Pitti and which he calls his 'second innings'.Protocol32, a daily health drink featuring 32 ingredients in a single sachet, will be launched in Mumbai on October 30.The website details the 32 ingredients, and more importantly, also mentions the 74 ingredients that were left out of the formulation.Formulated by two doctors, the health drink comes with a subscription plan as well.