You'll Never Guess The Price Of Janhvi Kapoor's Gold Dress

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Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram





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Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make an entrance, and her appearance onseason 9 was no exception. The actress turned up the heat in a custom gold metal-mesh mini dress by Morphew Atelier, bringing a generous dose of vintage glamour to the iconic coffee-coloured couch.But the real talking point? The dress reportedly costs 9,788 USD, or over Rs 9 lakh, making it equivalent in value to approximately 65 grams of actual gold at the prevailing gold rate.Morphew Atelier is known for transforming vintage textiles and archival finds into distinctive fashion pieces, giving old materials a new life. The appeal lies in that blend of fashion history and contemporary styling.