Women escaping rain led to Durga puja stampede: Police

09:41

Women gathered near the exit of a north Kolkata Durga Puja pandal to avoid getting drenched in the rain, triggering a crush as more people crowded around the gate, say preliminary findings cited by a police officer. The resulting stampede left 19 people dead.

The Kolkata Police are investigating possible lapses in crowd management, whether enough women volunteers and police personnel were deployed, and if delays in communication between agencies hampered the response.

The stampede took place around 7.30 pm on October 17 at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, when a sudden spell of rain sent people towards the exit, the officer said.

“According to preliminary findings, several women had gathered near the gate, with some reluctant to leave the pandal fearing that the rain would spoil their attire and makeup. As the crowd swelled, people jostled, causing several visitors to stumble over one another,” he told PTI.

The first person fell around 11 feet from the exit gate, he added.

Investigators are examining whether the number of women volunteers and police personnel at the venue was adequate. They are also looking into whether information about the congestion reached the authorities in time and if any delay in communication affected efforts to control the crowd.

The security agency hired by the puja organisers had portable “Manpack” radio sets, the officer said. The police are checking where the agency’s personnel were stationed when the crowd surged, whether they received warnings about the situation and what action they took.

Manpack radios are backpack-mounted communication devices commonly used by military units, tactical teams and emergency services.

Police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident. Two of them are accused of spreading panic by announcing that part of the crowded pandal was collapsing. Investigators are considering approaching a court for permission to collect their voice samples.

The artist who designed the pandal has also been questioned as part of the investigation.

-- REDIFF NEWS