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Woman arrested for trafficking minors in Keralam spa

Thu, 29 October 2026
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12:30
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A woman identified as Vani was allegedly trafficking girls and women to spas. As per police officials, the SIT probing the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor at a spa in Kovalam, has arrested a woman agent from Bengaluru.

The seventh person to be arrested in this case, she will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon. 

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials informed that  a relative of the minor from Andhra Pradesh had allegedly sold the girl to Vani, who later shifted her to different spas. Vani also managed spas in Bengaluru.

After the girl was traced, she revealed that she had been brought to a spa in the Kovalam area in late June or early July and stayed there for about two months, later spending about four days at a different spa. 

She also said that she had worked at a spa in Guduvanchery, near Chennai, where she was allegedly subjected to similar abuse.

The girl's maternal aunt and her husband subsequently went missing, but the police managed to trace them to Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district.

On Wednesday, the SIT arrested Maya, a temporary health inspector with Nagaroor grama panchayat, after investigators found that money from the spa had been transferred to her bank accounts, officials said. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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