Woman arrested for trafficking minors in Keralam spa





She also said that she had worked at a spa in Guduvanchery, near Chennai, where she was allegedly subjected to similar abuse.



The girl's maternal aunt and her husband subsequently went missing, but the police managed to trace them to Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district.



On Wednesday, the SIT arrested Maya, a temporary health inspector with Nagaroor grama panchayat, after investigators found that money from the spa had been transferred to her bank accounts, officials said.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials informed that a relative of the minor from Andhra Pradesh had allegedly sold the girl to Vani, who later shifted her to different spas. Vani also managed spas in Bengaluru.After the girl was traced, she revealed that she had been brought to a spa in the Kovalam area in late June or early July and stayed there for about two months, later spending about four days at a different spa.