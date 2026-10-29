Why Is Putin A Meme?

15:20

IMAGE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, October 27, 2026. Photograph: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via Reuters





--REDIFF NEWS

Like tyrants the world over,hates being mocked.The Russian leader has become a meme after he met Mozambique's Presidentin Moscow on Tuesday.The reason: Chapo is 6 feet, 8 inches tall, a foot and an inch taller than Vladimir Vladimirovich who stands 5 feet, 7 inches in his socks.Putin is famously conscious of his lack in physical stature, which probably accounts for his very macho walk and his jaunty march down airplane stairs when leaders younger than him hold on to the ramp.Since photographs of Putin and Chapo appeared, Putin has been made much fun of in memes, one of which compared Chapo to Gandalf and portrayed Putin as a hobbit!An aside: Did you know the Chinese censors are allergic to Winnie The Pooh? All because whenbecome the Communist dictator, someone compared his countenance to Winnie.To this day Chinese censors are on the watch for any cross-reference between Xi and Winnie, removing the link asap.Nazi Germany and later Communist East Germany banned Mickey Mouse because old Mickey represented the US of A!!! 'Dirty and filth-covered vermin': The Nazis; 'Symbol of Capitalist decadence: The Communists.