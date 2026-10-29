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Where Was Radhika Merchant?

Thu, 29 October 2026
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10:16
IMAGE: The Ambani family on stage at the Jio listing ceremony. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
IMAGE: The Ambani family on stage at the Jio listing ceremony. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
While Mukesh Ambani's family -- mother Kokilaben, wife Nita, children Akash, Isha and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, son-in-law Anand Piramal, grandchildren -- were present on stage at the Jio listing event at the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning, one family member was noticeably missing.

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's wife of two years.

No explanation was forthcoming for Radhika's absence, which deepened the mystery since she is always an affectionate presence in family photographs.

Was she ill? Would that have kept Radhika away from a ceremony so important to her husband's family?

-- REDIFF MONEY

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