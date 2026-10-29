When Fadnavis was forced to delete his tweet

11:35

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was forced to delete his post on social networking site X.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted on X, 'MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states- Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many Congress won?'



Fadnavis replied to Prime Minister Modi's tweet saying, 'A Big Fat Zero. At least Congress is consistent at something.'



Unfortunately for Fadnavis, he had spoken too soon, as the counting of votes for the Nagpur MLC seat was still on when he responded to the PM.



As luck would have it, Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari defeated the BJP in Fadnavis's hometown Nagpur. He won by a margin of 3,271 votes against the BJP's Sudhakar Kohale.



The CM then deleted this tweet.



Nagpur historically is a BJP stronghold as the RSS headquarters is located there and had been represented in the past by Fadnavis's late father Gangadharrao Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.



--REDIFF NEWS