'What is wrong with victims?' SC shocked by digital arrests of educated people

17:05





Nappinai told the bench that a woman had lost Rs 2.5 crore in a digital arrest scam just last week.



Responding to her submission, the CJI said it was frustrating to see educated people being duped by such schemes. He also urged people to verify claims of arrest rather than give in to threats made by fraudsters.



"They can't understand this basic thing? What's fear of arrest on mobile? Hit the mobile on wall and arrest goes. Something wrong with people. God knows what is there. You are victimising yourself," he said.





"We feel frustrated that all educated people are getting duped. What will you pass on to next generation if you get digitally arrested at this age? People can go to the courts website to find if there's an order," the CJI added.



The bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing a suo motu case titled In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents. The proceedings concern large-scale financial fraud carried out through digital arrest scams.



The court also stressed that banks must act as a "protective umbrella" for customers who risk falling victim to such fraud.



Attorney General R Venkataramani told the bench that cases of digital arrest had declined by 50 per cent following the court's intervention. He added that banks were flagging suspicious transactions and that he had held discussions with the Reserve Bank of India on framing rules to tackle the problem.



The Supreme Court said it was considering directions that would make banks liable to compensate victims and face prosecution if such fraud occurred because they failed to exercise due diligence.



"We are proposing to direct that wherever such fraud takes place, bank will compensate victim and suffer prosecution. It has to be done," the CJI said.





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed dismay over the rising number of digital arrest scams, questioning how even educated people continue to fall prey to fraudsters despite awareness campaigns, media reports and court orders.Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed disbelief at victims being intimidated by threats of arrest made over mobile phones."What is wrong with these victims? How are these victims being trapped like this? They can't understand this basic thing? What's fear of arrest on mobile?" he remarked orally."Hit the mobile on wall and arrest goes. Something is wrong with people. God knows what is there. What kind of person you are in democratic country if you think you are getting arrested on mobile," the CJI added.The remarks came after senior advocate NS Nappinai, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, said she continued to receive reports of digital arrest fraud despite efforts to curb the practice.