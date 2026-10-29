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What is the Karva Chauth story?

Thu, 29 October 2026
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IMAGE: Actor Shilpa Shetty observing Karva Chauth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Actor Shilpa Shetty observing Karva Chauth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
There are many versions of why Karva Chauth is celebrated. 

Some believe it originated during Rajput times. When Rajputs went off to war, their womenfolk would fast for them and pray for their safe return home. 

Karva Chauth is also associated with Draupadi and Arjun of the Mahabharat. Arjun, who Draupadi worshipped most with her love, went off to the mountains and his brothers found it difficult to carry on without him. 

Draupadi consulted Lord Krishna on how to solve the situation. He reminded her of how Parvati, when in a similar dilemma, performed Karva Chauth-type rituals. Draupadi followed Parvati's example and the Pandavas' problems were solved.

Another belief is that Karva Chauth celebrates female friendship and the women friends a wife makes after marriage ie her kangan-saheli and dharam-behn.

Here is yet one more tale and an endearing one of the origin of the observance: A woman named Karwa was deeply in love with her husband and the strength of that pure, devoted love lent her unusual powers.

Her husband was bathing in a river and was attacked by a crocodile. Karwa appealed to the lord of death, Yama to get her husband back. 

Lord Yama first said he could not fulfill her wishes. She threatened to put a curse on him. Fearful of the powers of such a devoted wife, he granted her wishes and the crocodile was dispatched to hell and her husband returned home safe.

--Rediff Get Ahead

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