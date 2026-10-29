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Was Mbappe Wrong About Mao?

Thu, 29 October 2026
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10:37
IMAGE: Bottled drinks by Eastroc Beverage with images of Kylian Mbappe are displayed on a shelf at a store in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: Bottled drinks by Eastroc Beverage with images of Kylian Mbappe are displayed on a shelf at a store in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Kylian Mbappe is singed by the heat generated by his remark this week about Mao Zedong.

Mbappe described Mao as a 'dictator' on a podcast, which led to immediate retribution from his Chinese sponsors who ended their commercial relationship with one of the planet's finest footballers.

Mbappe's remark was quickly erased by China's ever alert censors from social media platforms so it is likely that most of the 1.2 billion Chinese are unaware of what he said about Mao.

'The pattern is similar: A remark, image or statement gains traction online, commercial partners come under pressure to respond, and reputational damage quickly outgrows the original offence,' Reuters reported.

'A central question in such episodes is how much of the backlash reflects genuine public anger and how much is amplified by state media, online platforms and official actors.'

So was Mbappe wrong in referring to Mao as a 'dictator'?

We think 'dictator' is too mild a description for a most horrid tyrant who caused at least 45 million deaths during his reign as 'The Great Helmsman' of the Chinese communist revolution. 

You can read more about Mao's crimes here: https://www.chinafile.com/library/nyrb-china-archive/who-killed-more-hitler-stalin-or-mao

Mao was an abomination and China would have been better off without his inhuman cruelty.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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