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'Was it extreme objectification?': Janhvi Kapoor addresses Peddi controversy

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi
Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Janhvi Kapoor shared the couch with Varun Dhawan. During the episode, host Karan Johar brought up Peddi, her last release, which courted controversy over the alleged sexualisation of her character and its problematic portrayal. 

Janhvi revealed that she had experienced a range of emotions when the controversy first erupted. She was initially hesitant to speak about the issue because she respected the hard work put in by the team. At the same time, she did not deny that her character had been depicted in a concerning manner. 

She also took responsibility for her part in the portrayal, admitting that 'the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society' weighs heavily on her conscience. 

Describing her sexualised portrayal in the Telugu sports drama as a 'shame' she would always carry, Janhvi also acknowledged that her privilege as a member of a film family should have allowed her to voice her concerns more strongly on the sets when these scenes were being shot. 

Janhvi said, 'Could I have been more vigilant? Could I have made a bigger scene? A hundred per cent, yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But yeah, I mean, the only thing I can do is to ensure that doesn't happen again.' 

Janhvi also spoke about the challenges she faced as an actress, which complicated her understanding of how such scenes would eventually be presented. While acknowledging that 'you have to listen to the director', she added, 'I was really navigating how to make things less problematic, as best I thought, as and when information was becoming available to me. Because you know this, I can just say that very rarely is there a bound script. And very rarely in those scripts do you see where the camera angles are.' 

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan as a multi-faceted sports talent from a scheduled caste community who attempts to use his sporting skills to secure the identity his community has been denied for years. 

The film courted controversy over the sexualised portrayal of its female lead and its depiction of the romantic track, which appeared to justify what could be interpreted as sexual assault. 

Click here to read our Peddi review.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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