Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra as gay lovers in Heated Rivalry remake?

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Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year





The new episode featured Varun and Janhvi Kapoor as guests, with Arjun Kapoor briefly joining them on the couch.



During the Rapid Fire round, Karan asked Varun which male co-star he would choose if he had to remake Heated Rivalry. Before KJo could even finish the question, Varun was quick with his response: 'Sidharth Malhotra.'



His answer earned the approval of the filmmaker-host, who had launched both actors in the campus caper Student Of The Year in 2012. Karan called the pairing 'quite sexy'.



Varun justified his choice by saying, 'I think there was (sexual) tension (between them) even in SOTY. Lot of people were, me and Sid should end up together more than Alia.'



Arjun then bemusedly asked if there was a version of Student Of The Year like that. Varun matter-of-factly replied that there was, prompting Arjun to joke that such a version existed only in his head.



Heated Rivalry is a popular Canadian LGBTQ+ romantic comedy series about two rival hockey players who secretly pursue a romantic relationship while maintaining a public feud for fans and the media. Starring Hudson Williams and Shane Hollander, the show streams in India on Lionsgate Play.





-- REDIFF MOVIES

Karan Johar's long-gestatingsequel may still be nowhere in sight, but his latest Koffee With Karan episode has sparked a fun alternative: Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra playing lovers in a remake of