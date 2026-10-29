UP to ensure 24-hour power supply during Diwali

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The government has assured uninterrupted power supply during the entire season of festivals ahead.



The state urban development and energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that unnecessary shutdowns and frequent power cuts would not be tolerated.









He has instructed officials to not disconnect consumers' electricity connections over pending dues at festival time, along with increasing transformer capacity.



Sharma said consumers who regularly pay their electricity bills should not face power cuts or tripping because of other consumers' outstanding dues.



The minister spoke to the officials about expediting the disposal of pending electricity connection applications on the Jhatpat portal.



-- REDIFF NEWS 'Diwali is the festival of lights, and uninterrupted power supply must be ensured during the festive season,' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed electricity department officials to ensure 24-hour power supply during the festive period of Diwali and Chhath Puja.