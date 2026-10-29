Unmarried sister can receive family pension, rules HC

12:52

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On the basis of a petition filed by Shameen Khan, whose late brother had nominated her for family pension in his service book, a single-judge bench of Justice Manish Kumar in Lucknow set aside an order denying family pension to the unmarried sister of a deceased government employee



The court held that statutory service rules cannot be overridden by a government order. The court also directed the authorities to pay Shameem arrears with 6 per cent annual interest.



Khan's claim was rejected on December 5, 2025, on the basis of a 2016 government order which excluded an unmarried sister from the definition of the family of a deceased employee.



Setting aside the order rejecting Khan's claim, the court directed the principal secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure payment of the family pension arrears from May 15, 2024, the date of the employee's death, until actual payment, along with 6 per cent annual interest.



The court referred to Rule 3(5) of the Uttar Pradesh Retirement Benefits Rules, 1961, which includes unmarried and widowed sisters in the definition of family. The state government also did not dispute that Khan was the unmarried sister of the deceased employee.



The court observed that statutory service rules framed under Article 309 of the Constitution cannot be amended or rendered ineffective through executive orders or government directives. Any amendment to such rules must follow the prescribed legal procedure, it said.



The authorities have been directed to complete the payment process within six weeks of the production or receipt of a certified copy of the order.



-- REDIFF NEWS