TN jailbreak: 17 recaptured inmates to be moved to high-security prisons

11:30

Some of the captured prisoners with the police





-- REDIFF NEWS

A day after all 17 inmates who escaped from Theni district prison were recaptured, authorities have begun the process of shifting them to high-security prisons across Tamil Nadu, police said on Thursday.The manhunt ended on Wednesday with the arrest of the last two fugitives, identified as Tirupathi and Meenakshisundaram.Police said the escapees fled on a motorcycle from the Aranjanaipudur area towards Uthamapalayam. At Ammachipuram, they borrowed a phone from a stranger to contact associates, who allegedly arranged money, clothes and vehicles for them.The search involved 17 special teams, five Special Task Force units and four Tamil Nadu Special Police battalions. Drones were also deployed during the day to scan the dense forest cover and help locate the fugitives, police said.Meanwhile, the arrested inmates are being produced before the court in batches. Five were brought before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday evening and remanded to judicial custody until November 10. Another eight appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded until November 11. The remaining inmates arrested on Wednesday were scheduled to be produced before the court on Thursday.After the legal formalities are completed, the prisoners will be moved from local lockups to central prisons in Salem, Vellore, Cuddalore and Puzhal.Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Gowtham said preventing the fugitives from escaping across state borders had been the police's immediate priority. The investigation is continuing to establish why the inmates staged the jailbreak and whether anyone else helped plan it.The escape took place around 10 pm on Monday, when the prisoners allegedly faked a medical emergency, claiming that one of them was suffering an epileptic seizure. When a guard entered their cell to help, the inmates overpowered and assaulted him. They then took the keys to the main gate, opened it and fled towards the nearby forest.