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TN CM Vijay holds 3rd cabinet meeting

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay arrives to chair the 3rd cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 29, Thursday. Image Credit: @CMOTamilnadu X/ ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay arrives to chair the 3rd cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 29, Thursday. Image Credit: @CMOTamilnadu X/ ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 29, Thursday, his third since he assumed office in May this year.

The agenda of the meeting was reviewing the implementation of the welfare initiatives of the TVK government.

The Cabinet discussed several crucial issues including the opposition to the construction of a new secretariat-assembly complex at Pattinapakkam beach, evaluated new industrial investments, and reviewed the state's preparedness for the northeast monsoon, which had set in over the state.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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