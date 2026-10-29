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Teacher arrested for false claim of worms in students' food

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Physical education teacher Jijo James allegedly made a false claim that worms were found in food served to students attending the state sports meet being held in Kozhikode. 

A teacher at a vocational higher secondary school in Ernakulam district, James alleged there were worms in the food served to students at the event on Wednesday through a Facebook post. 

The organisers conducted an inspection and found it to be false. Based on a complaint lodged by Sports Meet Convenor P K Aravindan, the Kunnamangalam police registered a case against James on Thursday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

By evening, James had deleted the social media post. However, the Kunnamangalam police took him into custody and later recorded his arrest. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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