Tata, Adani join hands

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Thursday announced an agreement to operate eight hotels with more than 2,000 rooms across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati.The hotels will come under IHCL's Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands, expanding its presence at some of the country's key aviation hubs.Under the agreement, Adani Airport Holdings will develop the hotels, while IHCL will manage and operate them through its multi-brand hospitality portfolio, the companies said in a statement."As India strengthens its position as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, airport-centric developments are emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs. Our partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited brings together two leading Indian companies with a shared vision to build India's travel and tourism sector," said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of IHCL.The portfolio will comprise three Taj hotels, two Vivanta properties, one Gateway hotel and two Ginger hotels, catering to business and leisure travellers across different price segments."With these additions, IHCL will have 25 hotels across its brandscape at key airports in India," Chhatwal said.As part of its expansion plans, AAHL has set up Adani Airport City Ltd to develop a land bank spanning more than 655 acres across six airports in five states. Nearly 440 acres of this land is in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.In the first phase, Adani Airport City plans to invest more than Rs 20,000 crore to develop around 22 million square feet across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings, said the partnership would help strengthen the hospitality ecosystem within the group's Airport City developments and support long-term economic growth in the regions it serves.The projects are at different stages of development across the four cities. In Mumbai, a Taj hotel is being built at Terminal 2 of the airport. Lucknow will have a Vivanta and a Ginger hotel, while Ahmedabad is set to get a Taj and a Vivanta, both of which are in advanced stages of construction.Guwahati will have three properties -- a Taj, a Gateway and a Ginger hotel.