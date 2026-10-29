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Tamannaah reacts to 'dudhiya badan' remark

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Tamannaah Bhatia at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

At the NDTV Profit Ignite 2026, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was asked about how she deals with comments on her complexion like 'dudhiya badan', which was criticised as misogynistic and sexist.

"I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand. And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will not be able to move forward in life," Tamannaah expressed at the Mumbai event.

"As a woman your skillsets are different," the actor acknowledged while adding, "I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career."

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