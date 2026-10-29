Tamannaah reacts to 'dudhiya badan' remark

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Tamannaah Bhatia at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram





-REDIFF MOVIES

At the2026, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was asked about how she deals with comments on her complexion like '', which was criticised as misogynistic and sexist."I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand. And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will not be able to move forward in life," Tamannaah expressed at the Mumbai event."As a woman your skillsets are different," the actor acknowledged while adding, "I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career."