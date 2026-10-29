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Sr IAS officer in Rajasthan relieved of duties over purchase of 40 villas

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Image: @ShikharAgrawal.IAS/ Facebook
Image: @ShikharAgrawal.IAS/ Facebook
Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal has been placed on Awaiting Posting Orders, by the Rajasthan government, citing administrative reasons. Agarwal served as additional chief secretary of the industries department.

While the department of personnel has mentioned 'administrative reasons' for the decision, it is suspected that this development came after a media report about the alleged purchase of 40 villas by Agrawal and his family members from a single company, including his IPS wife Prashakha Mathur.

The media report alleged that the purchases were made in the last two and a half years.

Agrawal was serving as additional chief secretary of the industries and micro, small and medium enterprises department along with being the chairman of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Special Area Development Authority, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and Bureau of Investment Promotion, Rajasthan. 

The order has relieved him of all these responsibilities. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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