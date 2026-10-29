SP demands Aadhaar-linked voter list, biometric verification at polling booths

21:36

The Samajwadi Party urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday to make Aadhaar linkage of electoral rolls mandatory and introduce biometric verification at polling stations before the 2027 Assembly elections.



In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow on the direction of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation led by state president Shyam Lal Pal called for measures to ensure accurate voter lists and prevent polling irregularities.



The memorandum sought mandatory submission of Aadhaar details with Form 6, used to include names in electoral rolls, and Form 8, used to correct voter details and change addresses. The party called for a campaign to link Aadhaar to electoral rolls to ensure voter lists are accurate and up to date before the 2027 Assembly polls.



SP sought biometric verification at polling stations on voting day to ensure that the correct voter casts the vote.



SP's delegation, comprising state secretary K K Srivastava, state working committee member Harish Chandra Singh, and Radheshyam Singh, submitted the memorandum.



Addressing a press conference on Monday, Yadav said the Election Commission should use available technology, including fingerprint scanning, to prevent duplication of voter entries and ensure the integrity of electoral rolls.



"Voter lists should be linked with Aadhaar, and biometric reading instruments should be made available at the booth level. It should not be optional, and everyone should be added. These devices are not very expensive, and technology can help rectify irregularities," he said.